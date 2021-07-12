Band in the USA: Deep Sea Diver unveil 2021 live dates

Editor’s Note: With society’s gradual re-opening and our overall return to normalcy, there has been a deluge of tour announcements. Band in the USA keeps you updated on the shows you need to know about, and just who might be soon coming to town.

***

Deep Sea Diver’s October album Impossible Weight held up not only as one of the best records of 2020, but also one that we can envision listening to 20 years from now. Luckily, we won’t have to wait that long for Jessica Dobson to take her songs out on the road, as Deep Sea Diver have detailed a United States tour that includes an appearance at Firefly Festival in Delaware, and shows with Death Cab For Cutie, Diane Coffee, and Middle Kids. Get all the show and ticket information here, and revisit Impossible Weight below via Spotify; we hyped the title track, featuring Sharon Van Etten, back in September, and haven’t stopped listening to it since.

Deep Sea Diver 2021 Live Dates

August 12: The Lot at Zidell Yards – Portland, OR

August18: The Seasons Performance Hall – Yakima, WA

August19: Idaho Botanical Garden – Boise, ID

September 3: The Elm – Bozeman, MT * (SOLD OUT)

September 4: KettleHouse Amphitheater – Bonner, MT *

September 6: Les Schwab Amphitheater – Bend, OR *

September 7: Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater – Nampa, ID *

September 8: Pavilion at Riverfront – Spokane, WA *

September 10: Ogden Twilight – Ogden, UT * (SOLD OUT)

September 11: Gerald R Ford Amphitheater – Vail, CO *

September 14: Lucky You Lounge – Spokane, WA

September 16: The Filling Station – Bozeman, MT

September 18: The Hall at Fargo Brewing – Fargo, ND

September 19: Turf Club – Minneapolis, MN +

September 21: Lincoln Hall – Chicago, IL +

September 22: The Loving Touch – Ferndale, MI +

September 23: Ace of Cups – Columbus, OH +

September 25: Firefly Festival – Dover, DE

September 27: Union Stage – Washington, DC +

September 28: Music Hall of Williamsburg – Brooklyn, NY +

September 30: Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall – Pittsburgh, PA +

October 1: Zanzabar – Louisville, KY +

October 2: Hi-Fi – Indianapolis, IN +

October 3: Live in the Sky at Angad Arts Hotel – St. Louis, MO

October 5: recordBar – Kansas City, MO

October 7: Globe Hall – Denver, CO

October 8: Aggie Theater – Fort Collins, CO

October 9: The State Room – Salt Lake City, UT

October 11: The Independent – San Francisco, CA ^

October 13: Teragram Ballroom – Los Angeles, CA ^

October 14: Pappy & Harriet’s – Pioneertown, CA ^

* w/ Death Cab For Cutie

+ w/ Diane Coffee

^ w/ Middle Kids