Deep Sea Diver and Sharon Van Etten raise up some ‘Impossible Weight’

There are few things we appreciate more than a top-shelf collaboration, and that’s what Deep Sea Diver and Sharon Van Etten serve up on the former’s flight-ready new single “Impossible Weight.”

The always-brilliant Van Etten provides a moving guest verse on the song, doubling as the title track to Deep Sea Diver’s forthcoming album, due October 16 via High Beam Records/ATO Records.

“For this video I thought, well… if we cant play shows right now then I’m going to take my light box (a prop we bring on tour that I stand on top of when I play guitar solos) and I’m going to bring it into a myriad of untraditional places,” says Deep Sea Diver singer and multi-instrumentalist Jessica Dobson. “We wanted to create scenes of absolute beauty, of loneliness, of power — of the human spirit being fully alive, even in a time of sadness and uncertainty.”

In addition to the untraditional places is one fairly traditional — Seattle’s Neptune Theatre, which is temporarily closed because of COVID-19.

“I chose the Neptune as the final shot because that is the venue in which I saw Sharon Van Etten play at the night before we recorded the song,” Dobson adds. “I’ve been a huge fan or hers for quite some time and I was deeply moved and inspired by that show. The next day, I literally said out loud as we were recording, ‘I wonder if Sharon would ever sing on this?’ Having never met her, it was definitely a pipe dream question that somehow ended up working out and I’m eternally grateful for it. She brought so much to this song and brought it alive even more.”

Let “Impossible Weight” absorb you below.