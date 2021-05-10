Firefly 2021: Billie Eilish, The Killers, Tame Impala, Lizzo to headline

Firefly, the annual music festival down in The Woodlands of Dover, Delaware, usually boasts one of the more interesting and diverse lineups in the summer fest circuit. This year’s event goes down over four nights, September 23 to 26, and organizers dropped a pretty solid lineup on Monday (May 10).

Headlining each night, in order of appearance, are Billie Eilish, The Killers, Tame Impala, and Lizzo.

Just under the big font is another solid slate, with Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Rich, and Machine Gun Kelly all on board. And the undercard packs some heat as well, as among the several dozen performers are KennyHoopla, Glass Animals, Marc Rebillet, White Reaper, Sylvan Esso, Nelly, Phoebe Bridgers, Taking Back Sunday, Still Woozy, Kim Petras, Arlo Parks, Sub Urban, Elohim, Middle Kids, Claud, Deep Sea Diver, and more.

Hey, not too bad!

Tickets go on sale to the general public a week from today, May 17, at 10 a.m. EDT. There’s a pre-sale happening this Friday (May 14), with registration now open at fireflyfestival.com. Check the full lineup in beautiful music festival flyer form below.