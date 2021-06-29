Wingtips spin a goth-pop cautionary tale on ‘Cross The Line’

With new music from ACTORS, Kanga, and Leathers already spinning wildly in 2021, Artoffact Records is continuing its run as one of the defining electronic music labels of the era. Another seemingly essential release has now crossed our playlists, and it comes from Chicago duo Wingtips. First tipped off to us by Boston’s True Faith a few weeks back, Wingtips are set to release sophomore album Cutting Room Floor on September 3, and this past Friday dropped a cinematic goth-pop jam called “Cross The Line” that feels a bit like a cautionary tale underneath its retro razzle-dazzle.

And it feels like a sign of massive things to come — even with a relatively simpler approach.

“We always sought to go for the neck with maximalist production, with layers upon layers of sonic output,” says Wingtips’ Vincent Segretario. “This time, we deliberately deconstructed our sound and tried simplifying things altogether. …Writing Cutting Room Floor was a much different experience than with our previous work. We aimed to find inspiration in modern music because we wanted to write a modern-sounding record. In the past we certainly drew inspiration from ’80s artists, and still do at our core, but this time we wanted to jump out of that mold. I think if anything, that’s how we’ve matured; simply doing more of what we want as artists and staying true to ourselves in the present moment.”

Cutting Room Floor was mastered by ACTORS’ Jason Corbett at his Jacknife Studios in Vancouver; recorded at Union Street Arts in Marion, Illinois; mixed by Brian Fox at Altered States Studio in Chicago.

Wingtips are set to tour North America this summer and into next year, including a 12 December show at Dusk in Providence, so we’ll just post all the dates after the Spotify jump so you can see when they’re coming to your closest dance floor.

***

Wingtips’ 2021-2022 North American Live Dates:

August 28 – Carbondale, Il @ Hangar 9

August 31 – Fort Worth, TX @ Main at South Side

September 2 – New Orleans, LA @ The Goat

September 3 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall +

September 4 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger +

September 5 – Laredo, TX @ Cold Brew Rock Bar +

September 6 – Austin, TX @ Elysium +

September 8 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge +

September 9 – Yuma, AZ @ The Alement +

September 10 – San Diego, CA @ Space +

September 11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Catch One + *

September 12 – Cathedral City, CA @ Bart Lounge + *

September 13 – Costa Mesa, CA @ The Wayfarer + *

September 15 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel + *

September 16 – Sacramento, CA @ The Starlet Room + *

September 17 – Portland, OR @ Dante’s +

September 18 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon +

September 20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall +

September 21- Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater +

September 22 – Wichita, KS @ Elbow Room +

September 23 – Tulsa, OK @ The Starlite +

September 26 – Chicago, IL @ Cold Waves Festival

October 8 – Minneapolis, MN @ Mortimer’s

October 9 – Madison, WI @ Crucible

October 15 – Atlanta, GA @ Voth Festival

November 26 – Tampa, FL @ Crowbar $

November 27 – Orlando, FL @ Will’s Pub $

November 28 – Miami, FL @ Gramps

December 2 – Indianapolis, IN @ Black Circle

December 4 – Louisville, KY @ Art Sanctuary

December 7 – Richmond, VA @ Fallout

December 8 – Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery

December 9 – Philadelphia, PA @ Warehouse on Watts

December 11 – New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

December 12 – Providence, RI @ Dusk

February 11 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace %

February 12 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount %

+ = Twin Tribes

* = Creux Lies

$ = Vision Video

% = Lebanon Hanover