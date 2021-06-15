Levitate organizes pop-up festival for 2021, full fest to return next year

Levitate Music & Arts Festival is taking a quick detour in 2021.

Before the Marshfield fest returns to its regularly-scheduled (and perennially sold-out) programming in 2022, a pop-up event is on the calendar for this summer. A mini edition of the festival will take place August 7 and 8 at the Marshfield Fairgrounds, featuring Levitate’s signature smattering of roots, Americana, and New-England-based music.

Artists on the lineup include Billy Strings, Grace Potter, Ripe, Trevor Hall, The Elovators, Neighbor, Brandon “Taz” Niederauer, Jesse Royal, Aubrey Haddard, Coyote Island, Coral Moons, and Gentle Temper.

Folks who purchased tickets for the 2020 festival will have the first chance to buy tickets to the pop-up today at noon; tickets will be available to the general public starting tomorrow (June 16). However, according to a statement from Levitate, the pop-up is “limited in size and could sell out prior to being released to the general public.”

Tickets for the 2020 edition of the festival will be valid for 2022, when Levitate will return at full capacity. Headliner Jack Johnson is still scheduled to perform the 2022 festival, as was initially announced for the 2020 edition.

Get all the details via the lineup announcement below.