Marshfield’s Levitate Music & Arts Festival unveils 2020 lineup

Sponsored by Studio 52. A community artist space located in the heart of Allston, and is proud to support the Boston music scene and local artist community.

We said it last year, and we’ll say it again this year: Levitate Music & Arts Festival can’t stop growing. After officially tacking on an additional evening of performances for the 2019 edition of the Marshfield-based roots and reggae festival, Levitate has announced that the 2020 lineup will feature three full days of programming, running from Friday, July 10, to Sunday, July 12.

The festival announced the 2020 lineup today (February 4), featuring performers Jack Johnson, Phil Lesh & Friends, Old Crow Medicine Show, Umphrey’s McGee, Moe., and Toots and the Maytals.

“As a surf shop launching a festival each summer, bringing Jack Johnson to headline is a very powerful opportunity to share Jack’s music and the common beliefs that Jack and the Levitate brand share — enhancing community, environmental awareness, and culture,” states festival co-founder, Dan Hassett.

The eighth edition of the fest also offers its usual dose of local flavor, adding acts like Aubrey Haddard (Boston), Sun Parade (Northampton), The New Motif (Hyannis), Gentle Temper (Boston) and Sundog Organ Trio (Cape Cod) to the roster.

The festival organizers for 2020 have also promised “a larger-than-life and enhanced art experience in 2020,” with additional curated art installations, live murals, and vendors.

Early bird general admission passes are now on sale; view the complete 2020 lineup below.