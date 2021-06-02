John Mulaney sets 10-show summer run at The Wilbur in Boston

It’s no secret that the first half of 2021 has been a rough go for John Mulaney as he continues on the road back to the stand-up stage. Now, we’ve come to learn that this summer, that road will be going through Boston.

Following a string of sold-out shows, dubbed From Scratch, at New York City’s City Winery over the course of the last few weeks, it was announced today (June 2) that the comedy superstar will be bringing the show to The Wilbur Theatre for 10 (count it, 10!) shows between Saturday, August 14 and Saturday, August 21.

While he brought the house down at TD Garden as part of the 25th anniversary show for Denis Leary’s Comics Come Home in 2019, the string of gigs will mark his first full trip to Boston since 2017, where he split time between Symphony Hall and The Wilbur as part of his Kid Gorgeous tour.

UPDATE: all shows for the above dates sold out within 15 minutes of going on sale. However, by the looks of the Wilbur’s social media posts and comments, they may be hinting around at adding more shows. Stay tuned.