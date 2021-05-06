Nadia Vaeh flashes her ‘WandaVision’ on ‘Never Leave the Basement’

It’s been a weird 2021 so far, for sure, but two things really captured our attention in the early part of the year: Nadia Vaeh’s January dramatic alt-pop single Spellbinding”, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s WandaVision, which we covered weekly as new episodes rolled out on Disney+. Now, Vaeh is taking inspiration from the web television miniseries in her new video for “Never Leave The Basement,” which crosses over seven decades of fashion as the track laments our miserable lives spent on social media.

“Never Leave The Basement,” the single, dropped back in March, but the video hit yesterday (May 5), and just like Vision, we just can’t look away.

“The music video took 21 hours to complete in an abandoned home in Beverly Hills,” says Vaeh. “We literally took the furniture and furnishings from two homes and delivered all to an empty home on the top of a hill in deep Beverly Hills to create a stage that could accommodate 70 years of looks and vibes.”

The fast-paced montage video was directed and edited by Evan Blum, and Lani Rose Ault absolutely crushed it as the clip’s stylist and set decorator. Both Blum and Ault’s work is here is pretty incredible.

“We went from frustrated ’50s housewife intimate vibes, to ’60s Paisley prints with crochet, to fully on Roller-Rina Sequin disco queen!” Ault says. “And then after hitting a few loops on the skates through a glitter wonderland we ended up in the most over-the-top glam rock ’80s look you will ever see. After a glass of red wine and a bath we go to an empty pool and dive into a ’90s loaded chain, blondie, torn stockings, grunge rock performance. Afterwards we chilled out with a sassy early 2000s butterfly clip and slow slung waistline moment, complete with all the accessories you can imagine. Of course we had to pay tribute to present day, 2020, with a top knot and sweat suit look!”

Dive in below.