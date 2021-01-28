Nadia Vaeh powers through personal turmoil on the affirming ‘Spellbinding’

As Nadia Vaeh finds her heart left broken and wide open, what she discovers underneath the all the turmoil and vulnerability is the strength to carry on and emerge better than before. That’s at the crux of her thunderous new single “Spellbinding,” released yesterday (January 27), which finds the Atlanta-born, Los Angeles-based pop artist declaring a new resolve to power forward, breaking free from toxic relationships and learning how to love the self before others.

“I have always found myself in co-dependent relationships,” says Vaeh. “This song was drawn from the place of really wanting to break free from the ‘love drug’ and learning to focus on loving myself and learning how to have healthy relationships with healthy boundaries. This song was almost my last hurrah in utilizing crappy relationships as escapism.”

She certainly goes out with a bang, as the heavy beats rain down over Vaeh’s captivating vocal ascension. “Spellbinding” carry the jolt of metal weaved into the underlying grace and emotion of electronic-pop. Vaeh co-wrote the track with Daena, and it was produced by Andrew Gomez and Tyler Spratt, mixed by Spratt, and mastered by Paris Minzer. Furthering its message, proceeds of the track will go to Peace Over Violence, a Los Angeles-based organization dedicated to ending domestic violence.

“Peace Over Violence helps people get back on their feet and break free from domestic violence,” says Vaeh. “It takes a lot of self-love to leave these situations that may not be healthy for us. I love the work they do and was fortunate enough to meet some of the team and volunteers as well as tour their offices here in Los Angeles last year when I aligned the release of my song ‘Boomerang’ with their amazing cause,” explains Vaeh.