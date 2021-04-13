Daniel Carswell takes over as booking agent of O’Brien’s Pub

After almost a decade of booking live music at O’Brien’s Pub, the Allston venue’s longtime talent buyer Ryan Agate is passing the torch to Daniel Carswell.

Agate shared last week on Twitter that he would not be returning to O’Brien’s when the club reopened, stating, “When OB’s reopens safely whenever they do it, I’m not going to be managing the calendar. I’ve chosen to take a step back after booking the club 7 nights a week for like 8 or 9 years.”

Carswell today (April 13) shared on social media that he’ll be taking Agate’s position when live music can safely return.

In 2019, Carswell spearheaded the launch of Hong Kong, an intimate venue located above the Hong Kong restaurant in Harvard Square, while simultaneously booking shows at Charlie’s Kitchen. Members of the Boston music community might also recognize him as the bassist in Rebuilder.

“I am filled up perfectly with that nervous excited energy,” he writes in a Facebook post. “I’ve gone on about it before but thank you all for letting me be part of this scene. Boston is one of the best cities for music and I can’t wait to work together to keep it going.”

Artists can reach Carswell at obriensbooking@gmail.com and daniel@refuserethinkrebuild.com.