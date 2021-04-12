fbpx
Cody Frost confronts our swirling loneliness with ‘HIGH/BYE’

By Michael O'Connor Marottaon
Photo Credit: Naomi Kane
 

Viewers of the British version of The Voice might have had an early start in experiencing the alt-pop wizardry of Cody Frost, but listeners around the world are about the get a proper introduction. Following the success of debut single “Verbal Warnings” earlier this year, the British artist hit clean this past Friday (April 9) with a skyline bouncer of a tune called “HIGH/BYE.” Both tracks, including this one about confronting loneliness, will be featured on a new EP due out later this summer.

“‘HIGH/BYE’ is about that period in your life when you think you might be growing up,” says Frost. “When your friends all move to different areas for uni, and when you see them again the conversation is stale and weird. But I didn’t go to uni, so this is based on my experience being stuck at home.”

Frost’s defiant new jam arrives with a video directed by Naomi Kane, showing her tending a Burnley bar north of Manchester before getting ready to perform on stage; only she’s alone and performing solely for the non-responsive dummies in the room. We suspect that won’t be the case when the world opens back up in due time.

 

