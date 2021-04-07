This Stream Is Tonight: Weakened Friends and Marquis Lavoie via Boston Landing

Editor’s Note: We have tweaked our This Show Is Tonight series to reflect the recent phenomenon of live music livestreaming in the age of social distancing.

***

The Bowery Presents will soon be delivering a new live venue venue to Boston Landing, the Allston-Brighton destination just off the Mass Pike that’s currently home to restaurants and retail shops, Boston Bruins and Celtics practice facilities, and New Balance headquarters. While the pandemic has delayed the facility’s development, Bowery is already bringing live music to the area by hosting a monthlong livestream series hosted weekly on Boston Landing’s Instagram.

Dubbed April Music Sessions, Boston Landing and Bowery have assembled a pretty sweet lineup. It kicks off tonight (April 7) with Weakened Friends and Marquis Lavoie (who we recently featured), and runs each Wednesday for the rest of the month: Oompa and Jymmy Kafk (April 14); Anjimile (The Last Show) and Sad13 (April 21); and The Ballroom Thieves (The Last Show) and Twisted Pine (April 28).

Bowery will host a Q&A after each session. Things kick off weekly at 6 p.m. EDT. Peep the social post below for more info.