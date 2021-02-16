The Last Show: Anjimile at Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston

Editor’s Note: Welcome to The Last Show, a new Vanyaland series where we talk to performers about their last traditional live appearance before the pandemic hit. As we slowly make our way out of this mess, and a return to stages appears to be coming (eventually), here are the stories of bands, artists, comedians and others who performed their last live gig in front of an audience around this time last year. These are their shows, their stories, their memories.

Vanyaland: When and where was your last show before the pandemic?

Anjimile: The last show I played before the pandemic was at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, February 17, 2020. They have this thing called “Frank Hatch Free Day” every year where patrons get in free and there’s a bunch of cool programming, like drawing classes and I think there were dancers and WBUR Artery staff being interviewed for a talk and stuff like that.

Who else was on the bill?

It was just lil’ ole me.

What was notable about the show?

It was at the Gardner Museum, so it was a fancier event. I got to play in the historic courtyard, so that was super super cool.

What do you remember the most about the show?

There was this gorgeous piano just sitting there in the corner of the green room. It was the most beautiful instrument I’ve ever seen — it was huge and it shone like gold. It was just the most striking piano I’ve ever seen, and it had such a full, open sound.

If someone told you live music would be going away for at least the next year, what would you have thought?

I probably would’ve shrugged or been like “yeah, I don’t believe you.” I’m almost positive I wouldn’t have cared.

If someone told you live music would be going away for at least the next year, what would you have done differently?

I think I would’ve played less shows, and really savored the experiences outside of the performing aspect more — talking with folks in the crowd, seeing other bands play, hanging with friends, breathing in the smell of cigarettes and old beer and people’s shoes. I guess I’m mostly talking about Great Scott right now, haha. There are so many venues that are gone now — Great Scott, ONCE Ballroom — and if I had known those spaces would be gone, I think I would’ve cherished my time there more.

What do you have coming up or coming out?

I’m headed to the studio — it’s time to record LP2!

In the meantime, revisit LP1 — Anjimile’s 2020 record ‘Giver Taker’ — below.