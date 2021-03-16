The Last Show: Coral Palms at Apple and Parrot in Devon

Editor’s Note: Welcome to The Last Show, a new Vanyaland series where we talk to performers about their last traditional live appearance before the pandemic hit. As we slowly make our way out of this mess, and a return to stages appears to be coming (eventually), here are the stories of bands, artists, comedians and others who performed their last live gig in front of an audience around this time last year. These are their shows, their stories, their memories.

Vanyaland: When and where was your last show before the pandemic?

Our last show was in a venue called Apple and Parrot in our spiritual hometown of Torquay, Devon. The gig was a fundraising event for one of our close friends who was hit by a car whilst studying in California. The event raised £10,000 in total and at least an extra £200 was made on the night. He’s very lucky to be alive and well and he is a massive supporter of the band so it was a great show for a great cause! His name is Matthew Cotton and we know he would really appreciate a mention here!

Who else was on the bill?

A few local bands, mostly other close friends of Matt, an artist called Freddie Banks who Ollie [Holdup] also played drums for on the night.

What was notable about the show?

Given the emotion behind it, it was great to see a packed out crowd all enjoying our music for a cause that was close to our hearts. Matt is Ollie’s best friend so whilst this meant a lot to all of us a band, it was also very special for Ollie. It was just a great night with a lot of people enjoying drinks and live music, before we plunged into the apocalypse!

What do you remember the most about the show?

I think for all of us the sentiment of it and seeing people really enjoy our tunes, we have a huge following of friends in the Torquay area and this was before we had released any music so the sentiment of it was very strong in a lot of ways.

If someone told you live music would be going away for at least the next year, what would you have thought?

Pfffff! Damn, we better start getting our tunes out to the world and be in the best possible position to do even bigger better shows for when the year is up!

If someone told you live music would be going away for at least the next year, what would you have done differently?

Getting better prepared with equipment for livestreams on socials, it took us by surprise last year as a new band, but from the year of experience we have definitely learned! I think we should’ve jumped on them much quicker in hindsight!

What do you have coming up or coming out:

“Echoes” music video is out this Friday! Acoustic Version of ‘Echoes’ and our next single to follow in the weeks to come! Stay tuned!

Follow Coral Palms on Instagram @coral_palms_, and listen to “Echoes” below.