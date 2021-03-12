fbpx
Boston Thriving: IAMTASH is one of this week’s Hot 100 Producers

By Victoria Wasylakon
Perhaps the only thing better than landing on the Billboard charts, is landing on the Billboard charts multiple times. Which, for IAMTASH, is basically a been-there, done-that situation at this point.

The 20-year-old Dorchester producer appears in the No. 6 position on the Billboard Hot 100 Producers chart this week, recognized among names like Finneas and Max Martin. He’s simultaneously earned the No. 2 spot on the R&B/Hip-Hop Producers chart, and the No. 2 spot on the Rap Producers chart.

The high positions are unsurprising, considering the massive success of the Pop Smoke track he produced — “What You Know Bout Love” — which appeared on Pop Smoke’s posthumous album Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon. The track earned a platinum certificated in January, and also peaked inside the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100.

 

Last fall, he appeared in the No. 4 position on the Rap Producers chart as well.

Revisit his hit below.

