The Bowery Presents partners with Twitch for 30-show livestream series

With IRL live music set to return at some point this year — fingers crossed — The Bowery Presents is helping keep the livestream buzz rolling into spring with a new 30-show concert series in partnership with Twitch. The shows will stream weekly @bowerypresents starting April 1, with artist interviews and other features, live from Bowery’s New York City venue Brooklyn Steel.

Taking in the livestream series are Amber Mark, Beach Bunny, brakence, Brian Fallon, Claud, Deer Tick, The Districts & Mannequin Pussy, Dreamer Boy, Gabriel Garzón-Montano, Gus Dapperton, Hamilton Leithauser, Jamila Woods, KennyHoopla, Mac Ayres, Marc Rebillet, Marco Benevento, Michael Brun, MICHELLE, Orion Sun, Ritt Momney, SHAED, and Spencer. The schedule of performers will be rolled out over the next few weeks, and updates will be posted on Bowery’s Twitch account.

“The Bowery Presents is eager to return to producing concerts for artists and fans later this year, and this partnership with our friends at Twitch will allow us to welcome both artists and our team back to our venues sooner than we anticipated,” says Bowery Presents partners Jim Glancy and John Moore in a press release.

Adds Brian Rucker, Twitch’s director of premium music content: “The Bowery Presents has built some of the most iconic New York City destinations for live performances. We are excited to provide a home for this upcoming 30-show live streaming series, and get fans back in the virtual ‘door’ of venues like Brooklyn Steel. The Bowery Presents is also known for working closely with musicians to help develop their careers. Through Twitch’s live and interactive streaming technology, we are dedicated to supporting this development by providing artists with a space to perform, make real money, and connect with fans.”