This Stream Is Tonight: Music Feeds with Liam Gallagher, James and more

As livestream fatigue begins to really set in, there are a few broadcasted events every now and again that spring up and perk interest in the format. Tonight and tomorrow (January 28 and 29), England does the springing with Music Feeds, a two-night fundraiser to help fight food poverty and raise money for hunger charity FareShare, as well as artist concerns Stagehand and Help Musicians.

The lineup is pretty solid. Leading the charge with dozens of scheduled performers are Liam Gallagher, Fontaines D.C., James, Sam Smith, DMC, Blossoms, Walt Disco, and more. Peep the flyer below for the full goods. Tickets are $17.50 for a two-night pass, and things start up each evening at 9 p.m. EST.

Here are some details about where the money is going: “Net proceeds from ticket sales will be split by event producer and promoter Everybody Belongs Here with 70 percent going to FareShare, 20 percent to Stagehand, and 10 percent to Help Musicians.”

Get more info here.