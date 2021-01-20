Ball out with Eddie Huang’s ‘Boogie’ in this new trailer

Owing to both the worldwide mess that we currently find ourselves in and the fact that the Lakers won the title last year, it’s been a somewhat difficult time to be a basketball fan. Sure, we can all admire the fact that Lebron James is still crushing teams of hoopers who grew up with his poster on their walls, cheer Kevin Durant’s return to the court after a devastating injury, and wonder what the hell exactly is happening in Houston right now, but it’s not a full substitute for the typical season. One thing that hasn’t changed just yet is our undying affection for basketball movies (yes, we even liked Uncle Drew when that hit a few years ago), and Eddie Huang’s Boogie looks like it’ll hit that sweet spot like the Splash Brothers from the three-point line. Focus Features dropped a trailer for the writer-restauranteur-attorney’s first film as a director, and we’re in love with it. We think you will be too.

Peep it:

Here’s a synopsis:

“From acclaimed writer, producer and restauranteur Eddie Huang comes his directorial debut ‘Boogie,’ the coming-of-age story of Alfred ‘Boogie’ Chin, a basketball phenom living in Queens, New York, who dreams of one day playing in the NBA. While his parents pressure him to focus on earning a scholarship to an elite college, Boogie must find a way to navigate a new girlfriend, high school, on-court rivals and the burden of expectation.”

Boogie will hit theaters on March 5, and if you don’t want to head out to a movie theater, well, you’ll be able to watch it at home in a month or so with the deal that Universal’s worked out with all the chain theaters. Anyway, it’s not a perfect substitute for an All-Star Weekend, but we have to work with what we’re given, right?