This Stream Is Today: beabadoobee shows off her ‘Fake It Flowers’ album

Editor’s Note: We have tweaked our This Show Is Tonight series to reflect the recent phenomenon of live music livestreaming in the age of social distancing.

***

After a string of sterling singles that fueled our never-ending escapist fantasies of returning to the ’90s (including Vanyaland faves “Worth It”, “Care”, and “Sorry”), today finally marks the release of beabadoobee’s debut album Fake It Flowers. The LP arrives as the Philippines-born, London-raised singer-songwriter has crafted a cult following over a string of EPs, more than 900 million streams, and a noisy guitar-rock identity that’s helping reshape the usually lo-fi and sparse bedroom-pop sound.

“We’re straying from the idea of bedroom pop sonically but Fake It Flowers was still me writing songs here,” beabadoobee tells the New York Times in a recent feature. Later in the piece, she adds “I do this thing every night that I feel everyone has to do: Dance in front of your mirror in your underpants. It’s an amazing way to make yourself feel happy. I put on Veruca Salt and I rock out…I wanted to make something like that so girls can do the exact same thing.”

So far, so good. This afternoon, beabadoobee takes to the livestream to perform Fake It Flowers on YouTube. She’ll be backed by a full band as she plays the LP in full (we kinda can’t wait to hear the raucous “Charlie Brown”). For us here on the East Coast, things start at 3:30 p.m. EDT, with the set going live at 8:30 p.m. in her native London.

Tune in below.