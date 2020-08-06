beabadoobee enters an alt-rock confessional on the engaging ‘Sorry’

We don’t want to get too ahead of ourselves here, but we get the feeling that beabadoobee’s forthcoming album, Fake It Flowers, out October 16 via Dirty Hit, will be one of 2020’s most celebrated releases.

A few weeks back the Philippines-born, London-raised Bea Kristi revved up a ’90s engine with the colorful “Care” (bringing to mind the Boston alt-rock scene with vivid comparisons to Juliana Hatfield and Letters To Cleo), and this week she hits us with another engaging track in “Sorry.” It’s another startling turn of guitar-rock brilliance from an increasingly must-hear songwriter on the rise.

“Sorry,” beabadoobee says, is her way of “confessing my mistakes in a friendship and watching someone who I love break down and fade away as a person. It’s the idea of dismissing something because it felt too close to home and a personal reminder to never take for granted what that person could have had.”

Wise advice.

***