fbpx
In MusicNational News

beabadoobee makes the wait ‘Worth It’ with another blissful alt-rock expression

By Michael Marottaon
Photo Credit: Callum Harrison
 

It’s no secret that one of the defining records of the incoming autumn season belongs to beabadoobee. The Philippines-born, London-raised singer-songwriter is fast approaching a billion streams for her growing catalog, and previous LP singles like “Sorry” and “Care” are helping shape October 16’s Fake It Flowers album into a dedicated destination listen.

This week Bea Kristi is back with another track off the LP, titled “Worth It.” And it’s described as a confessional track about letting go of mistakes in past relationships.

“[It’s] simply about teenage infidelity,” says beabadoobee, “and the mistakes one can make when they’re tempted to do things. It’s a bit of a confession song but also an understanding that it’s a part of life.” 

 
 

A few weeks back beabadoobee revved up her ’90s nostalgia engine with the colorful “Care” (bringing to mind the Boston alt-rock scene with vivid comparisons to Juliana Hatfield and Letters To Cleo), and followed that up with the engaging “Sorry,” another startling turn of weighty guitar-rock brilliance from an increasingly must-hear songwriter on the rise. “Worth It” adds to the album’s overall mystique.

Get into it below.

 
 

© 2020 Vanyaland | Redefined. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement. The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with prior written permission of Redefined.

FOLLOW VANYALAND