beabadoobee makes the wait ‘Worth It’ with another blissful alt-rock expression

It’s no secret that one of the defining records of the incoming autumn season belongs to beabadoobee. The Philippines-born, London-raised singer-songwriter is fast approaching a billion streams for her growing catalog, and previous LP singles like “Sorry” and “Care” are helping shape October 16’s Fake It Flowers album into a dedicated destination listen.

This week Bea Kristi is back with another track off the LP, titled “Worth It.” And it’s described as a confessional track about letting go of mistakes in past relationships.

“[It’s] simply about teenage infidelity,” says beabadoobee, “and the mistakes one can make when they’re tempted to do things. It’s a bit of a confession song but also an understanding that it’s a part of life.”

A few weeks back beabadoobee revved up her ’90s nostalgia engine with the colorful “Care” (bringing to mind the Boston alt-rock scene with vivid comparisons to Juliana Hatfield and Letters To Cleo), and followed that up with the engaging “Sorry,” another startling turn of weighty guitar-rock brilliance from an increasingly must-hear songwriter on the rise. “Worth It” adds to the album’s overall mystique.

Get into it below.