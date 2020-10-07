fbpx

Vanyaland encourages every American to vote on November 3. Click here to register.

In MusicNational News

Elohim is all of us when sizing up this ‘Good Day Bad Day’ timeline

By Michael Marottaon
High Rise PR
 

Last we caught up with Elohim, she got busy taking us all out to the rave. Since that late summer jaunt out into the desert, the Los Angeles alt-pop artist has had, quite like the rest of us, her share of good days and bad days. And the mood of the moments, on both sides of the spectrum, are on colorful display on her vibrant new song “Good Day Bad Day.”

And we’re hanging on tight to the wisdom in the chorus, as Elohim offers up the following: “Today’s a good day, tomorrow’s a new day / If today’s a bad day, tomorrow’s a new day / We gotta celebrate, when we get a good day / If today’s a bad day, tomorrow’s a new day.”

Tattoo that shit on the inside of our eyeballs.

 
 

“To be honest, it seems like the good days have been too few and far between lately,” says Elohim, “but deep in my heart I know a good day is there running beside us in a parallel universe, and I wrote this song to help remind me that nothing is permanent and anything can happen.”

Depending on the day you’re having, fire up “Good Day Bad Day” either via the Spotify stream, or the Phillip Vernon-directed music video, both listed at your convenience below.

***

 
 

© 2020 Vanyaland | Redefined. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement. The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with prior written permission of Redefined.

FOLLOW VANYALAND