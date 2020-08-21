Elohim takes a sensually warped journey to find the rave on ‘I’m Lost’

One of the more fascinating aspects of of Elohim’s music is her ability to do more with less, creating layers to her alt-pop sound without over-extending herself as an artist. That’s again at play today (August 21) as the Los Angeles-based musician, producer, and singer-songwriter hits us with a new track called “I’m Lost,” and what starts as a somber acoustic ballad soon gives way to a swandive into the rave. It’s a heavy right-turn that comes off unexpectedly, but Elohim pulls it off, needing less than three minutes to do so.

And once we’re dancing, there’s no going back.

“I was playing these bizarre parts using manipulated synths and quite literally lost myself in the process for a moment,” Elohim says of the track. “The sounds and keyboard parts, the whole experience, took me to another planet.”

While the track stands firm as a sensually warped listening experience, it also comes equipped a mind-bending video directed by Chase O’Black. It was filmed during the pandemic out in the California desert and within the lawless town of Slab City. It’s a bit hallucinatory, and is a nice complement to the music pulsating forward.

Listen to the track and watch the video below, and once you’re done, be sure to revisit Elohim’s 2019 collaboration with AWOLNATION, a cover of Harvey Danger’s ’90s essential “Flagpole Sitta.”

***

***