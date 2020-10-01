Boy Destroy debuts with his life’s bruises displayed like ‘Warpaint’

Swedish artist Boy Destroy may be new onto the scene, at least to us, but he’s letting us catch up to his life story pretty quickly. Earlier this week he dropped a dope new track called “Warpaint”, and the emo-trap joint shows off all of life’s bruises displayed proudly. Produced by We know nothing, “Warpaint” is described as a nod to scars and the digital apathy of young lives, and the vulnerable cut comes equipped with a crispy get-to-know video directed by Milkdrop Studio.

“’Warpaint’ is the one that started this beautiful and terrifying journey,” says Boy Destroy. “I’m using my wounds, my mistakes, my anger, my sorrow and my passion as armor. I don’t feel like I need to hide anymore. Like a boxer, bleeding in the ring, the pain doesn’t bother me much. It’s the fuel for this machine.”

“Warpaint” drops through newly-minted independent record label Loyalty Obsession, and serves as the lead release and title-track from his forthcoming four-track EP. Boy Destroy sums it up: “The Warpaint EP is a collection of stories from my sometimes troubled life. It’s about the boy destroyed. About the people that gave up on me as a consequence of my actions. Souls left unplugged and isolated from their emotions like islands. About the digital apathy of young lives.”

Wind it up below.