Lucia & the Best Boys think everything is fine and that’s ‘Perfectly Untrue’

Sometimes the hardest person to fool is also the easiest: Yourself. For Lucia & the Best Boys, the Glasgow band’s new single taps into that solitary song-and-dance, as “Perfectly Untrue” takes a grittier approach to ’80s retro-pop while staying faithful to one of life’s most reliable sources of inspiration — heartbreak, and the layers of mental gymnastics that follow.

“Perfectly Untue” also continues Lucia & the Best Boys’ 2020 streak of riveting alt-pop, following May’s Alex Greenwald-produced “Let Go” and their Eternity EP back in February. These two latest singles will be featured on the trio’s forthcoming EP, The State Of Things, out October 9 through Sweet Jane Recordings.

“‘Perfectly Untrue’ was written a couple of weeks after I wrote ‘Let Go’. This recording is in its original form, which [co-producer] Chris Greatti and myself powered on an all nighter till 4 a.m., as I was leaving LA the next day,” says Lucia & the Best Boys ringleader Lucia Fairfull. “It’s funny to listen to them both back to back as it shows the many mixed emotions I was going through during heart-break, feeling strong and capable one minute, then distraught and confused the next. The only way through seemed to be to pretend that everything was fine or perfect whereas in reality it was ‘Perfectly Untrue.'”

Fairfull adds: “I can definitely say now looking back that this is the worst solution ever, but also I know that it is just a coping mechanism that people use as escapism. When you are in a weird or dark headspace you see many versions of yourself that you didn’t even know existed. ‘Perfectly Untrue’s’ ‘happy go lucky’ sound portrays the fake joy I pushed myself to feel in order to avoid the sad truth, which is displayed in the lyrics that are also coated in glitter and glamour — ‘dressed up in gold’ and ‘dance until I die’.”

Find your own sense of clarity below.