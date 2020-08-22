DC FanDome: ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ gets a brand-new trailer

Happy DC FanDome day, nerds. The day-long virtual comic-con-style celebration of all things DC Comics began at 1 PM on Saturday with a big panel about the hotly-anticipated and oft-delayed Wonder Woman 1984. Director Patty Jenkins and actors Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Pedro Pascal, and Kristen Wiig were on hand to take questions from fans around the world and yuk it up about memorable times on set in what amounted to a feature-length Zoom call. You had some goofy cameos from a few famous fans — Venus Williams and OG Wonder Woman herself, Lynda Carter — and lots of pretty fun softballs, and the whole thing culminated in a brand-new trailer that offers perhaps our best look at the film yet. Y’all ready for some Cheetah?

Peep it:

So, yeah, that looks pretty fun! We’re surprised that they went full-Cheetah, with Wiig’s character, given the vague stench of the Halle Berry Catwoman all around it. The setting still looks lovely — the Parachute Pants gag was a surprisingly nice touch, though we’re a bit curious if they’ve really squandered all the opportunities for Pine to show off his humor — and the action sequences look solid. Who knows how all of this will turn out, but we’re pretty hyped for this.

Here’s a brief synopsis:

“Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s next big screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah.”

Wonder Woman 1984 hits theaters on October 2, though we’re a bit nervous that WB is still sticking with the “Only In Theaters” tagline instead of, you know, publicizing the release date for the film. But whatever! We’ll take it.

Stay tuned for more news from DC FanDome all Saturday long, as some of the upcoming panels include Matt Reeves’ The Batman, James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, and Andy Mushietti’s The Flash.