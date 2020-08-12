Crossroads Presents launches ‘Live & Local’ virtual show series

As the delays to “regular” life in 2020 keep pouring in, so do the virtual show announcements. Regional concert promoter Crossroads Presents and Citizens Bank have partnered to present an online concert series called Citizens Bank Live & Local, which will host six live-from-home performances featuring artists with ties to Boston.

Prior to the pause on live music that came earlier this year, both Crossroads Presents and its presenting venue sponsor Citizens Bank had a major hand in booking and supporting shows at Brighton Music Hall, Paradise Rock Club, and The Orpheum. So they’re taking things to the screen.

The first show features Livingston Taylor on Tuesday (August 18) at 7 p.m., streamed from the Crossroads Presents Facebook page. So far, only two other performers have been announced: Dalton & The Sheriffs (September 1) and STL GLD (September 15, pictured above). After every performance, Boston singer-songwriter Will Dailey will host an online Q&A session with each act.

“This series of live streams speaks to the very core and strength of our partnership with Citizens Bank, shining a well-deserved and much needed light on the local Boston arts community past, present and future,” says Don Law, president of Crossroads Presents.

While the performances are free to stream, the series also aims to raise money for Crew Nation, a fund created by Live Nation to assist touring and venue employees who are out of work due to COVID-19. For every donation to Crew Nation above $25, Citizens Bank will give the donor a matching amount of “Club Cash” to spend at Brighton Music Hall, Paradise Rock Club, or Orpheum. Club Cash will be awarded in increments of $25, up to $125.

“Citizens has a long history of supporting arts and entertainment in our community and we are very excited to bring a variety of intimate performances directly to music fans in the comfort of their homes,” says Lori Dillon, executive vice president and head of Enterprise Marketing at Citizens Bank. “While current conditions have made large-scale in-person experiences almost impossible, we’re proud to be able to do our part to support live music during this challenging time.”

Hit the tweet below for more info.