Erasure shoot for the synth-pop stars on the energized ‘Shot A Satellite’

We’ll be honest: One of the rare bright spots of this miserable, quarantined year we’re suffering through arrived back in April, when Robyn unexpectedly dropped Erasure’s “Always” during her inaugural Club DOMO livestream DJ set. It was a brief moment of melancholic joy, flashing back to better times and giving us hope for the future.

We’re not exactly sure if that hope is ever gonna materialize, but new music from Erasure certainly has. And today (July 10), the pioneering synth-pop group release a buzzing new club anthem in “Shot A Satellite”, the latest from their forthcoming album The Neon (out August 21 via Mute).

The sizzling “Shot A Satellite”, much like last month’s “Hey Now (Think I Got A Feeling)”, finds Andy Bell and Vince Clarke sounding confident, focused, and ready to show the new jacks — all armed with synthesizers n’ software — just how it’s done. It’s classic Erasure, with a modern lean.

“Our music is always a reflection of how we’re feeling,” says Clarke, who we chatted with back in 2018. “Andy was in a good place spiritually, and so was I – really good places in our minds. You can hear that.” Adds Bell: “It was about refreshing my love — hopefully our love — of great pop. I want kids now to hear these songs! I wanted to recharge that feeling that pop can come from anyone.”

Drop it into your own DJ sets at home this evening.