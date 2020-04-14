Robyn is throwing a party this Friday: ‘Let’s make a dance floor’

Editor’s Note: Welcome to Quarantainment, Vanyaland’s new series on what to watch, what to hear, and how to deal as the world engages in social distancing to combat the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19. We’re all at home, we’re all online, and we’re all in this together. #StayTheFHome

Here’s something to look forward to as we close out another workweek: Robyn is throwing a dance party this Friday (April 17). The Swedish alt-pop queen took to Instagram earlier to let us all know that she’ll be hosting a Konichiwa TV: Club DOMO livestream as a swandive into the weekend. And we here in Boston get to party early; the 8 p.m. BST start time means Robyn’s beat drops our way around 3 p.m. ET. “I want to play some music for you,” Robyn says. “Let’s make a dance floor.” Yes, please.

***