fbpx
In MusicNational News

New Order and Pet Shop Boys reschedule North American ‘Unity’ tour to 2021

By Michael Marottaon
Pet Shop Boys photo by Eddy Leiva for Vanyaland.

This September, New Order and Pet Shop Boys were set to bring their co-headlining “Unity” tour to Boston, helping us say goodbye to summer with a show at the Seaport’s Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion. The ongoing pandemic wiped that show (and all the others) off the calendar, but the two electronic-pop veterans have now rescheduled their North American dates for 2021.

Relevant to our interests is the new Boston show: September 20 at the Pavilion. Check the dates for all 12 shows in graphic form after the Spotify jump.

New Order tweeted out on Thursday (June 11) that all tickets for the original gig will be honored on the new date, and directed those seeking a refund to the Live Nation “Ticket Refund Plan” page.

New Order’s most recent studio album was 2016’s Music Complete, while Pet Shop Boys welcomed in 2020 by releasing their 14th studio album, Hotspot, in January.

© 2020 Vanyaland | Redefined. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement. The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with prior written permission of Redefined.