New Order and Pet Shop Boys announce ‘Unity’ tour of North America

Thirty years ago this past December, Bernard Sumner and Neil Tennant teamed up on Electronic’s timeless synth-pop anthem “Getting Away With It.” Now, three decades later, the two legendary voices will see their respective musical projects getting together for a co-headlining North American tour.

New Order and Pet Shop Boys today announced the Unity Tour, an 11-date North American run that comes to Boston’s Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion on September 9. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting this Friday (February 28) at 10 a.m. local time via ticketmaster.com. Hit New Order’s homepage for more info, as well.

The tour opens four days earlier in Toronto and concludes October 2 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Another notable date is a September 12 show at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. See all the dates below.

New Order’s most recent studio album was 2016’s Music Complete, while Pet Shop Boys welcomed in 2020 by releasing their 14th studio album, Hotspot, in January.

New Order and Pet Shop Boys ‘Unity’ Tour Dates

September 5 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

September 9 – Boston, MA – Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

September 11 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann

September 12 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

September 15 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

September 18 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

September 20 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory

September 24 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

September 26 – George, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre

September 30 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

October 2 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl