This Stream Is Today: Vanessa Carlton talks self-esteem on Bethline

Editor’s Note: We have tweaked our This Show Is Tonight series to reflect the recent phenomenon of live music livestreaming in the age of social distancing.

***

Everybody has a stream these days, but only Bethany Cosentino has a Bethline — and its roster of guests has been ringing off the hook. The weekly call-in talk show hosted by the Best Coast musician on the band’s YouTube returns today (May 6) at 7 p.m. ET, and this time Costentino welcomes Vanessa Carlton for a discussion on self-esteem.

“Joining me for a chat is the wonderful Vanessa Carlton, who just released a beautiful new album entitled Love is an Art,” writes Cosentino. “Email me your questions for Quick Q’s at askbethline@gmail.com or call me live on air and ask away.”

Carlton’s appearance follows a strong line of guests on Bethline, which include Hayley Williams, Mannequin Pussy’s Marisa Dabice, and Alexis Krauss of Sleigh Bells. Get into that new Carlton album, released in March, and hit the links for that sweet Bethline action.

⁣***