This Stream Is Tonight: Best Coast’s Bethany Cosentino launches Bethline

Editor’s Note: We have tweaked our This Show Is Tonight series to reflect the recent phenomenon of live music livestreaming in the age of social distancing.

Best Coast were supposed to play Royale last week, a show that has since been rescheduled and relocated to The Sinclair on September 17. If you can’t wait that long for your Bethany Cosentino fix (and who can blame you?), be sure to tune in tonight for the launch of Bethline, a new livestreamed radio show that will air Wednesdays at 6 p.m. Boston time via the Best Coast YouTube page. “Join me this week for my debut episode which will likely be a bit loose as I figure out how to navigate both this new platform and this new way of life,” Cosentino writes. “I love talking and I especially love talking to y’all. Can’t wait, see ya on the line.” According to Twitter, Cosentino’s guest today will be Mannequin Pussy’s Marisa Dabice. Cool as hell, yeah.