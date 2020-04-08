This Stream Is Today: Hayley Williams rings up Best Coast’s Bethline

Editor’s Note: We have tweaked our This Show Is Tonight series to reflect the recent phenomenon of live music livestreaming in the age of social distancing.

A fortnight ago (ahh, that’s such a fun word) Bethany Cosentino of Best Coast launched Bethline, her weekly call-in show that’s been a nice alternative to all the other livestreams dominating our feeds lately. Cosentino has already delivered some top-shelf guests, kicking things off with Marisa Dabice of Mannequin Pussy, and last week welcoming Arianna Maddix of Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules. But today (April 8) shit gets even realer as Hayley Williams’ joins Bethline, and the Paramore singer-gone-solo, who has been busy crafting some of our favorite electro-pop of 2020 (hello “Simmer”), joins Cosentino to take calls and dish out relationship advice. It goes down around 7 p.m. ET (that’s 4 p.m. on the West Coast), and we suspect this will be a good one. Hit the YouTube link at showtime for the juice.

