This Stream Is Tonight: Sunflower Bean holla at Dream Wife and The Lemon Twigs

As Victoria Wasylak detailed yesterday in her Stream On article, and as all these This Stream Is Tonight posts would attest, everyone’s live on the internet during the Great Pause. But New York’s Sunflower Bean are adding another layer to the screen show, taking over The Bowery Presents’ Instagram page and hosting a Q&A tonight (April 23) with Long Island duo The Lemon Twigs and London’s Dream Wife (who just released a killer new tune called “Hasta La Vista”). They’ll also be raising money for the MusiCares Coronavirus Relief Fund, and that’s extra incentive to tune in when it all kicks off at 7 p.m. ET. What else are you going to do? Deets below.