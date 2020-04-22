This Stream Is Today: For The Love of Scotland with Edith Bowman

Editor’s Note: We have tweaked our This Show Is Tonight series to reflect the recent phenomenon of live music livestreaming in the age of social distancing.

***

An all-star squad of Scottish performers are coming together today (April 22) at 1 p.m. ET for a livestreamed charity event dubbed For The Love of Scotland. Hosted by radio presenter Edith Bowman on Gigs in Scotland’s Facebook and YouTube pages, the event aims to raise money for Masks for Scotland, which provides PPE for the country’s frontline health workers.

Set to appear are Annie Lennox, Belle and Sebastian’s Stuart Murdoch, Lauren Mayberry of CHVRCHES, Peter Capaldi, Mogwai’s Stuart Braithwaite, Sam McTrusty of Twin Atlantic, and others. See the full list below.

“The evening will include music, literature, poetry and chats with Scotland’s favorite stars, as well as stories from the public about the incredible community spirit seen across Scotland during lockdown,” states the event description. “The stars will join forces with fans to give thanks to the frontline workers with one aim: To raise vital funds for Masks for Scotland.”

Tune in.