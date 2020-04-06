Quarantainment: The Strokes take the ‘Brooklyn Bridge To Chorus’

Editor’s Note: Welcome to Quarantainment, Vanyaland’s new series on what to watch, what to hear, and how to deal as the world engages in social distancing to combat the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19. We’re all at home, we’re all online, and we’re all in this together. #StayTheFHome

When The Strokes released the track listing a few weeks back for this Friday’s new album The New Abnormal, two song titles immediately jumped out: “Brooklyn Bridge To Chorus” and “Ode To The Mets.” Now as we count down the days to the LP’s release, we’re given the former, and it’s a groovy tune that recalls the synths of “Bizarre Love Triangle” before blossoming into one of the better Strokes songs we’ve heard over the past 10 years or so. Between this and previous single “Bad Decisions”, The New Abnormal is shaping up quite nicely, and finds the New York band sounding refreshed. Dive in below, check out Ben Stas’ photos from The Strokes’ Bernie Sanders rally performance in February, and prepare to feel a real mood when when Julian Casablancas sings “And the ’80s bands, where did they go / Can we switch into the chorus right now.”