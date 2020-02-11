Photo Gallery: The Strokes live at Bernie Sanders’ GOTV Concert Rally in NH

Editor’s Note: It was a wild scene in Durham last night (February 10). On the eve of the New Hampshire Democratic primaries, presidential candidate Bernie Sanders hosted GOTV Concert Rally at the Whittemore Center Arena with one hell of a lineup, headlined by The Strokes. Also performing were Sunflower Bean, with Sanders, New York U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Harvard University professor and philosopher Dr. Cornel West, and actor and activist Cynthia Nixon all taking turns speaking at the podium.

The Strokes opened their set with a cover of Talking Heads’ “Burning Down The House”, revealed their new album would be out in April, debuted some new songs, and and played “New York City Cops” with actual cops on stage trying to calm down the fans crashing the stage.

“Holy shit this was fun,” says Vanyaland photographer Ben Stas, who was there to capture the night’s events. “Wild scene.”

Scan through his full gallery of all the appearances below. — Michael Marotta