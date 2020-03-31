Boston Calling Music Festival has cancelled its 2020 edition

This year’s Boston Calling Music Festival has been cancelled.

The news came down Tuesday (March 31) that the Memorial Day weekend fest, set for May 22 to 24 at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston and headlined by Rage Against The Machine, Foo Fighters, and Red Hot Chili Peppers, would not be happening.

Here is the statement from Boston Calling organizers, made just moments ago.

Boston Calling Statement:

“After several weeks of consultation with local and state authorities, we have made the difficult decision to cancel Boston Calling 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic. We are heartbroken; however, the health and safety of our audience, artists, partners, vendors, first responders, and staff are of the utmost importance to us, and we felt that this was the only acceptable way forward.

To our audience, whom we value dearly, we are so sad that we will not be together with you in May. We know information regarding your tickets is extremely important to you. As such, we will be reaching out to all ticket holders in the coming weeks with a detailed outline of options available. This includes obtaining a full refund or rolling tickets to next year’s event — about which we hope to have exciting news to share soon. We thank you for your patience; please stay tuned and we will be in touch with more information in the near future.

To our valued partners, vendors, restaurants, staff and artists, we wish you all the very best during these trying times, and we look forward to collaborating with you all again soon.

With love, Boston Calling

Over the past few weeks, several festivals, like New York’s Governors Ball and Delaware’s Firefly, have canceled their 2020 editions, while others, like Coachella in Southern California, have opted to postpone to later in the year.

In addition to the trio of big-ticket headliners, Boston Calling 2020 also boasted a vibrant undercard of festival mainstays (The 1975, Run The Jewels, The Struts), emerging acts (Orville Peck, beabadoobee, girl in red), and homegrown talent (Camp Blood, PVRIS, Cliff Notez, The Sheila Divine). Check out the full lineup below.

