Coachella and Stagecoach postponed to October amid coronavirus concerns

A few days after South-By-Southwest cancelled its 2020 edition over growing concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Coachella and Stagecoach have rescheduled their own festivals for October.

Goldenvoice, the promoter and organizer for the Southern California music festivals, announced the news Tuesday evening (March 10). Both fests were slated to take place in April. Coachella’s new dates are October 9 to 11 and 16 to 18. There is no word on any changes to either festival lineup: Coachella 2020 is headlined by Rage Against The Machine, Frank Ocean, and Travis Scott; while Carrie Underwood, Eric Church, and Thomas Rhett lead Stagecoach’s bill.

Goldenvoice’s full statement regarding the postponements is below.