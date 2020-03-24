Delaware’s Firefly Music Festival cancels 2020 edition

Several weeks ago Firefly Music Festival earned praise for its 2020 performer lineup, headlined by Rage Against The Machine, Billie Eilish, Halsey, and others, with a gender-balanced undercard. On Tuesday afternoon (March 24), the Delaware fest was forced to cancel its June 18 to 21 edition at The Woodlands in Dover due to the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Instead of postponing their festival, Firefly is dropping its 2020 plans entirely, with an eye already on 2021.

Read the festival’s full statement below, which includes refund information.

And here’s that full line-up, unveiled at the end of January…