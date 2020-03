A few days after Delaware’s Firefly Music Festival announced it was cancelling its 2020 edition, New York City’s Governors Ball has done the same.

The June 5 to 7 fest at Randall’s Island made the call on Thursday afternoon, and you know the reasons why. This year’s Govt Ball was to be headlined by Tame Impala, Missy Elliott, Flume, Vampire Weekend and more.

Read their statement below.

Here’s what would have been this year’s lineup: