Quarantainment: Perfume Genius takes it outside with ‘On The Floor’

Who needs to experience the outside world when we can live vicariously through the one of Perfume Genius? On Monday (March 16), Mike Hadreas’ art-pop project shared a new video for “On The Floor”, and it’s a beautifully filthy romp outside that visualizes the single’s attempt to reflect themes of love, sex, memory and the body — all at play on forthcoming album Set My Heart On Fire Immediately, out May 15 via Matador.

Perfume Genius directed the video himself, and relays the following about it: “A crush can really live on its own, separate from you and the person you are pining for. The fantasy feels like its own world, obsession can turn the person you are longing for in to a monument that has less and less to do with them and more to do with the idea of love itself and what it can do, what it can soothe or quiet or light on fire. I wanted to show that maddening, solitary part of desire but keep the core which is a real warmth and belief that you have something crucial to share with each other.”

As of press time, Perfume Genius is still set to hit the road with Tame Impala this summer, and included in their itinerary is a July 28 show at Gila River Arena in Glendale. We’ll keep you posted; in the meantime, step outside into Perfume Genius’ world below.