Join The Rock and Emily Blunt for a new ‘Jungle Cruise’ trailer

Despite a pretty dumb first trailer, we’ve been pretty stoked for Jaume Collet-Serra’s Jungle Cruise, which is, at a glance, among the most interesting films that Disney is releasing this year (it’s not a very long list, featuring Soul as the only other release of note). Yes, we’re hoping that this theme park ride adaptation will be much more Pirates of the Caribbean than The Haunted Mansion, and from the looks of it, we’re feeling that it’ll be more in the former camp. And, on an otherwise pretty slow Tuesday, the Mouse decided to drop a brand new trailer for the film on an unsuspecting world.

We’re sure it has absolutely nothing to do with the fact that the first page of results when you type “jungle cruise” into Google features a bevy of stories about one of the boats from the ride sinking last month during a promotional event for the film, and Disney wanting to improve their SEO a little bit. (Well, that and Mulan premiering last night). Jokes aside, this looks pretty fun.

Here’s the trailer:

Here’s a synopsis:

“Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney’s ‘Jungle Cruise’ is an adventure-filled, Amazon-jungle expedition starring Dwayne Johnson as the charismatic riverboat captain and Emily Blunt as a determined explorer on a research mission. Also starring in the film are Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, with Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti.”

Jungle Cruise hits theaters on July 24. Though, as much as we love the Rock, we honestly do wish that Collet-Serra would have at least reached out to Tom Cruise to star in this because this was a truly great opportunity for a pun-based franchise. Just think. Arctic Cruise, Desert Cruise, Forest Cruise — it’d definitely be a lot less stressful on the hardest-working man in Hollywood than, say, learning how to fly a goddamn jet.