Chromatics enlist ‘Famous Monsters’ for an atmospheric new single

This past October, Chromatics surprised us with Closer To Gray, their first new album in seven years. But Johnny Jewel’s acclaimed electronic-pop project has continued to churn out the glossy traxx since, releasing a new single “TOY” in January, and following that up last week (March 6) with the atmospheric, ultra-chill “Famous Monsters.” This new one finds vocalist Ruth Radelet taking on a spoken word role as an electroclash-esque vibe glides around a swirl of beats and synths: “Famous monsters in a high rise. Famous monsters, make no mistake. We never wake. We never die.” It’s a proper tune for these panicked, claustrophobic times. Listen in below.