Watch Tame Impala bring psych-pop heat to ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Tame Impala dropped their fourth record, The Slow Rush, back on Valentine’s Day, and it’s clear that it will stand firm as one of the defining records of 2020. It especially sounds good now that the weather has warmed up a bit. Last night (March 2), Kevin Parker’s psych-pop project brought the fresh new jams to Jimmy Kimmel Live!, performing two of the LP’s tracks in recent single “Lost In Yesterday” and album cut “Breathe Deeper.” It was a colorful performance that speaks well to the Tame Impala live experience. It hits North America this summer, playing both big rooms and festivals like Governors Ball (June 5) and Bonnaroo (June 14). Tame Impala also play Glendale’s Gila River Arena in Arizona on July 28.