Photo Gallery: Glass Animals live in Cambridge

Editor’s Note: Glass Animals are ringing in a big 2020 in some fairly small rooms. On Friday night (February 28), the British psych-pop group’s tour of intimate clubs and venues rolled into The Sinclair in Cambridge, a show that sold out in minutes and made for one very hot ticket. Glass Animals are riding high into this new year on the strength of November’s Denzel Curry collab “Tokyo Drifing” and last month’s alt-pop thumper “Your Love (Deja Vu)”, with a proper new album on the way later in 2020. Call it setting a mood — and Glass Animals have done just that. Vanyaland’s Emily Gardner was in the Harvard Square club Friday night capturing visuals, and you can flip through her full gallery below.