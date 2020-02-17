Marc Maron’s new special ‘End Times Fun’ to hit Netflix next month

The Boston-bred comedy and podcast superstar unleashes his latest hour for the streaming giant on March 10

Marc Maron had originally intended for the Boston stop on his Hey, There’s More tour to be recorded for his next special back in October, but due to logistical reasons, it just didn’t happen. It happened somewhere else at some point since then, and we’re happy about it regardless of where it was filmed, because now we get to relish in it.

Tweeting the news on Monday (February 17), Maron announced that his next one-hour special, End Times Fun, which was filmed at the Roy and Edna Disney/CalArts Theatre in Los Angeles, will hit Netflix on Tuesday, March 10. It will be the comedy legend’s first special since 2017’s Too Real.

My new special ‘End Times Fun’ will drop on @NetflixIsAJoke on March 10th! Hope it gets in under the wire! Things are moving fast! — marc maron (@marcmaron) February 17, 2020

