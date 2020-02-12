Photo Gallery: The Venomous Pinks live in Tempe

Opening up for The Adicts, Tempe garage punk trio The Venomous Pinks rocked the house last night (February 11) with their rowdy, energetic stage performance at The Marquee Theatre in Tempe. Last month, they caught our attention by releasing a new single and music video, a cover of Joan Jett & the Blackhearts “I Want You”, which will be on their upcoming album of the same name coming this summer. This year will prove to be a busy one for the Pinks, touring extensively across the United States, and even hitting a few festivals in Europe in August. Be sure to follow them on social media to keep up to date with upcoming live shows and new releases, and get a look at The Venomous Pinks’ energetic live performance via our gallery below.