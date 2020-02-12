fbpx
In MusicPhoenix NewsPhoto Gallery

Photo Gallery: The Venomous Pinks live in Tempe

By Kristen Bourdeauon
 
 

Opening up for The Adicts, Tempe garage punk trio The Venomous Pinks rocked the house last night (February 11) with their rowdy, energetic stage performance at The Marquee Theatre in Tempe. Last month, they caught our attention by releasing a new single and music video, a cover of Joan Jett & the Blackhearts “I Want You”, which will be on their upcoming album of the same name coming this summer. This year will prove to be a busy one for the Pinks, touring extensively across the United States, and even hitting a few festivals in Europe in August. Be sure to follow them on social media to keep up to date with upcoming live shows and new releases, and get a look at The Venomous Pinks’ energetic live performance via our gallery below.

Prev1 of 20Next
Swipe or use your ← → (arrow) keys

Prev1 of 20Next
Swipe or use your ← → (arrow) keys

Follow Kristen Bourdeau on Instagram @wyldflwrcreative.com.

© 2019 Vanyaland | Redefined. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement. The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with prior written permission of Redefined.