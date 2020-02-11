HANA announces dates supporting MIJA, Cambridge show

This March, HANA’s “Anxious Alien” presence is landing in Cambridge.

After setting her record HANADRIEL free into the depths of the Internet last fall, the Los Angeles singer, producer, and instrumentalist has shared a handful of new tour dates supporting MIJA for this spring. HANA touches down in Cambridge at the Middle East Upstairs on March 6, followed by additional East Coast shows running through the end of the month.

View the full list of dates in HANA’s Instagram post, and revisit our Q&A with her below.